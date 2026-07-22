Georgia City's 22-Year-Old Mayor Under Investigation For Alleged Spending Habits

A young mayor in Georgia is being investigated for his alleged spending habits ... and the city he was elected to govern took away his city-issued credit cards while the probe plays out.

22-year-old Jayden Williams was sworn in as mayor of Stockbridge just six months ago ... but according to Atlanta News First, lawmakers passed a resolution last week restricting his access to non-public areas, his use of city vehicles, and his use of city funds through his city-issued credit card.

Williams was ordered to hand over his credit card and stop using cars owned by the city ... Williams had a Monday deadline, but mayor pro term Elton Alexander said he didn't know if Williams complied. Still, city officials claim they can deactivate the credit card remotely.

Alexander said the city council received "information" last week that raised red flags about Williams' spending. It's unclear what Williams was allegedly spending money on, or how much money is involved here.

Williams has not been charged with a crime as of Wednesday ... and the investigation remains ongoing. As the probe plays out, Williams can still preside over council meetings and continue with his other mayoral duties.