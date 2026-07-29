Camera Captures Last Sighting of Missing Mom Before Vanishing on Vacation

A missing mom was caught on camera jumping into the water and swimming around in the Caribbean water before she vanished on vacation, new video shows.

Surveillance footage picked up Elizabeth "Liz" Waddell swimming off Grand Anse Beach near her Airbnb in Grenada on July 22, while on a trip with her friend.

The clip -- which has the time and date in the bottom corner -- appears to show Liz walking along the shore toward the jetty around 11:45 a.m.

About 2 minutes later, she jumps off the jetty into the water ... and another 10 go by before she swims away and out of frame.

Royal Grenada Police Force commissioner Randy Connaught said in a press conference Tuesday that Liz was "not seen on surveillance footage returning from the water." He also said multiple eyewitnesses said they saw Liz swimming.

Liz's longtime friend, Amanda Romano-Harmon, told WRAL the friend Liz was traveling with had been inside the Airbnb working on an online course, but didn't see Liz outside when she finished ... just her towel on the pier.

According to Amanda, the friend called Liz's husband, Cailen, to say she hadn't seen Liz in "a few hours." Amanda told the outlet ... "She was starting to panic because she knew Liz didn't have her phone or anything with her, and so they wound up filing a missing persons report right away."