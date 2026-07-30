Bernie Sanders Rips RFK Jr. For Telling Americans to Buy Liver Instead of Steak

Play video content Video: Bernie Sanders Bashes RFK Jr. For Telling Americans to Buy Liver Instead of Steak TMZ DC

Sen. Bernie Sanders has some beef with RFK Jr.'s advice for Americans feeling squeezed by soaring meat prices ... saying many families can't even afford the basics, let alone steak.

Charlie caught up with the Senator from Vermont Thursday on Capitol Hill and asked about President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary suggesting families buy liver or cheaper cuts due to the rising cost of beef.

Play video content Video: Robert F. Kennedy Suggests Americans Buy Liver Over Beef For Health Benefits

Bernie carved up Trump for lining his friends' pockets and screwing over the working class in his second term.

He says working families across the country are struggling to afford basic necessities, including decent food ... while the rich get richer.

RFK served up the liver suggestion earlier this year ... arguing porterhouse and strip steaks may "set you back," but liver and less-popular "cheap cuts" remain affordable ... even if no one's exactly licking their chops over the swap.

The advice falls in line with Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, which calls for a major push toward eating real foods and away from highly processed products ... but Americans are still getting grilled at checkout.