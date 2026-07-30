Husband of North Carolina Woman Who Vanished On Caribbean Vacation Speaks Out

The husband of a North Carolina woman who vanished while on vacation in the Caribbean says there appears to be no foul play ... and he claims authorities agree.

There's a website dedicated to finding Elizabeth "Liz" Waddell ... and her husband, Cailen Waddell, posted a message saying "family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada" all concur a crime likely didn't occur.

As we reported ... surveillance footage shows Liz swimming off Grand Anse Beach near her Airbnb in Grenada on July 22, while on a trip with her friend.

The video shows her walking along the shore before jumping off a jetty into the water ... and after about 10 minutes, she swims away and out of frame.

Cailen, who flew down on July 24 to help look for his wife, says the missing person investigation will continue.