Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Husband of North Carolina Woman Who Vanished On Caribbean Vacation Speaks Out

Missing North Carolina Mom Husband Says No Foul Play

By TMZ Staff
Published
Elizabeth Waddell Cailen
Facebook/Liz Waddell

The husband of a North Carolina woman who vanished while on vacation in the Caribbean says there appears to be no foul play ... and he claims authorities agree.

There's a website dedicated to finding Elizabeth "Liz" Waddell ... and her husband, Cailen Waddell, posted a message saying "family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada" all concur a crime likely didn't occur.

sub-Elizabeth-'Liz'-Wadedell-find-liz-1
Find Liz

As we reported ... surveillance footage shows Liz swimming off Grand Anse Beach near her Airbnb in Grenada on July 22, while on a trip with her friend.

The video shows her walking along the shore before jumping off a jetty into the water ... and after about 10 minutes, she swims away and out of frame.

sub-Elizabeth-'Liz'-Wadedell-Royal-Grenada-Police-Force-1
Royal Grenada Police Force/Facebook

Cailen, who flew down on July 24 to help look for his wife, says the missing person investigation will continue.

He's encouraging anyone with information -- even the smallest detail -- to come forward.

Related articles