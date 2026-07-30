Taron Egerton Shows Off Ripped Body During Shirtless London Run

Taron Egerton may be running solo these days after a brief fling with Brooks Nader ... but he's still giving London plenty to chase.

The "Rocketman" star showed off his toned torso during a late-evening run across the pond ... pounding the pavement in black running shorts and white trainers ... and ditching his shirt.

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Denies Ever Being in a Relationship With Taron Egerton TMZ.com

Taron went on a few dates with Brooks earlier this year ... but when we asked Brooks about him last month, she laughed off the romance buzz ... telling us they were never a thing and she was just having fun.

The 36-year-old actor previously split from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Chloe Bennet in summer 2025 ... and now he's back to the single life ... though for how long is anyone's guess.

Taron's running free these days ... even if he's not running into another relationship ... or situationship ... or whatever that was with Brooks.