Taron Egerton Shaves Head After Brooks Nader Fling

Looks like Taron Egerton is trying something new after striking out with Brooks Nader ... because he's shaved his head and gotten ripped!!!

Check out his new look ... Taron is walking around Notting Hill in London with a shaved head and some bulging, veiny arm muscles ... heading out for a Tuesday treat -- a little self-care pedicure.

Play video content Video: Brooks Nader Denies Ever Being in a Relationship With Taron Egerton TMZ.com

The 'Rocketman' star went on some dates with Brooks earlier this year ... and when we asked Brooks about Taron a couple weeks ago, she laughed it off ... telling us they were never a thing and she was just having fun.

We're not entirely sure what Taron thought of Brook's remark on their relationship status, or lack thereof ... but his buzz and bulk might be a dead giveaway.

Either that, or Taron switched things up for his roles on his two recent film projects, "Apex" and "She Rides Shotgun."