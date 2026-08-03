2 People Dead in Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

2 people have died in the cyclosporiasis outbreak, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MDHHS updated their case numbers Monday, listing that there have been 2 deaths since the infectious disease spread through the state.

The victims weren't identified, but the announcement noted that their medical records showed "significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration."

MDHHS says they won't be providing any other information on these cases.

According to the department, cyclosporiasis itself is "generally not a life-threatening illness." They note that dying from it is "uncommon" in the U.S.

Based on their numbers, over 11K people in Michigan have reported cases of cyclosporiasis ... and 193 of them indicated they'd been hospitalized.