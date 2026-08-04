Lisa Vanderpump Removes PUMP Branding From TomTom Building, Still For Sale

Lisa Vanderpump is taking TomTom back to its original identity ... removing the PUMP branding added to the West Hollywood venue nearly three years ago as she continues searching for a buyer ... TMZ has learned.

Ken Todd, Lisa's husband, tells TMZ ... having two restaurant identities operating from the same property became confusing, and because the space was always the TomTom building, they decided to make it solely TomTom again.

Workers removed the PUMP signs from the building and front gate Monday, officially ending the dual brand setup.

We broke the story ... in August 2023, Lisa and Ken moved PUMP into the Garden Bar next to TomTom after the original PUMP restaurant closed a few doors away.

Lisa told us at the time the Garden Bar lacked its own identity, and she believed PUMP and TomTom could coexist at the same location by offering different experiences.

PUMP was positioned as the sit-down dining option, while TomTom focused more on bar food and drinks. Lisa and Ken also moved over PUMP menu items, cocktails, its chef and several employees.

Ken says the business remains for sale, and he and Lisa are still waiting for the right buyer at the right price. The offering includes the West Hollywood venue, branding, operating assets and social media accounts.