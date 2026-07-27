Lisa Vanderpump Blames Handyman For Alleged Fall at Her Home

Handyman At Fault For Alleged Fall at My Home ... Not Me

Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump is firing back at the handyman who claims he was severely injured at her Beverly Hills mansion ... she says he's to blame, not her.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star denies all claims that she was responsible for the alleged injury Eric Nieto says he suffered in November 2023 when he was working at her 8,801-square-foot $14 million estate.

Lisa argues Eric was negligent and caused his own injuries by being careless. The reality star adds that if there was a dangerous condition, it was very obvious to anyone at the home.

She's asking for the case to be thrown out and the handyman not awarded a dime.

As TMZ previously reported, Eric claims he was hired to work on the home, which required him to use an interior stairway to the basement … which is where he said his foot got stuck due to it being poorly maintained.

Eric said he lost his balance and fell … which caused him to suffer severe injuries to his lower leg and ankle.