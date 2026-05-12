Lisa Vanderpump's Handyman Seeks 6-Figure Sum After Alleged Fall at 'RHOBH' Star's Home

A handyman who claims he was injured at Lisa Vanderpump's $14 million mansion is now demanding a hefty sum in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Eric Nieto filed a lawsuit back in November against Lisa and Ken Todd over an alleged incident at the couple's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,801-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills on November 25, 2023.

Nieto claims he was hired to perform handyman work at the home and says he was required to use an interior stairway leading down to the basement.

He says as he walked down the basement stairs, his left foot got stuck on a stair tread due to the dangerous and poorly maintained condition of the stairway ... which caused him to lose his balance and fall.

Nieto claims he suffered a severe injury to his left lower leg and ankle, which caused pain and suffering and will require further medical treatment.

In new court docs, Nieto is asking for $150K for his pain and suffering, and another $45K for medical expenses.