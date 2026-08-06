Inside 'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore's Final Weeks: Had Plans to See 'The Odyssey', Given Clean Bill of Health

Vincent Pastore was complaining about health issues in the weeks leading up to his death, but his doctors couldn't find anything wrong with him ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... "The Sopranos" actor expressed he wasn't feeling his best about two weeks before his death, but his docs didn't find any issues.

We're told doctors thought smoky air from wildfires in Canada may have been affecting him and -- out of an abundance of caution -- recommended he see a cardiologist ... since it had been two decades since his triple bypass.

Our sources say Vinnie went in for an echocardiogram and wore a heart monitor, plus he had a stress test scheduled. But, doctors didn't find any abnormalities.

As we told you ... 80-year-old Vinnie died Saturday of natural causes and was found in his Bronx, New York residence.

Sources tell us he had plans to see "The Odyssey," but his friend never heard from him, which was unusual.

We're told a second pal hadn't heard from him, either, and was worried. They did a wellness check ... and found him in bed.