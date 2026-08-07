Hannah Palmer and Sydney Thomas Looking Sexy In Ibiza

Hannah Palmer and Sydney Thomas are spending some of their summer holidays living it up in Ibiza ... and boy are we grateful!

These beautiful blond bombshells in blue bikinis are chasing away all your blues with bright smiles and beach bods to die for ... and they snapped a whole lot of thirst traps.

These two lovely ladies have been spending the last couple of days in Spain's La Isla Blanca, where the nightlife is high ... but when it comes to daytime activities, you can catch 'em soaking the sun looking like goddesses on the water.

And they are a couple tall glasses of water.

These sexy babes aren't the only ones getting hot today ... that much is for sure.