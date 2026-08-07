KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza Steps Away From Group to Focus on Mental Health

Sophia Laforteza of KATSEYE is taking a break from the group to focus on her mental health ... making her the second member to step away this year.

Sophia and the band posted messages about the break Friday, with SL saying ... "Making this decision wasn't easy -- but I am learning health comes first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now ... I won't be able to keep doing what I loved the most for so long."

The global girl group echoed her sentiment, saying ... “We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey … We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support for Sophia, and we look forward to her being back with KATSEYE.”

The timing for her decision is pretty stunning since their new "WILD" EP comes out next week ... and this means she'll be MIA for performances and promo events.

Sophia was also absent from the premiere of their new 'Wild Hearts' documentary earlier this week due to an illness.

As TMZ previously reported ... Manon Bannerman has been on hiatus from KATSEYE since February to focus on her health and well-being.

The global girl group formed in 2023 during the reality competition series "Dream Academy" ... and they were also the focus of the Netflix docuseries "Popstar Academy: Katseye."