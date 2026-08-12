Convicted Family Killer Chris Watts Applies to Marry Woman He Met in Prison

Wants to Get Married From Behind Bars!!!

Convicted family killer Chris Watts is hoping to become a married man again ... this time from behind bars.

Watts, who is serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, has reportedly applied to marry Lizzie Henderson, an Ohio realtor he met while incarcerated.

Henderson's relatives told the Daily Mail the couple submitted an application to marry each other while Chris is incarcerated. She has also reportedly begun calling herself "Lizzie Watts" and filed a confidential petition to legally change her name.

Court records seen by PEOPLE confirm a Lizzie Henderson filed a name change case, though the details remain sealed.

Henderson reportedly relocated from Ohio to Wisconsin to be closer to Watts who is housed at Dodge Correctional Institution. She has since become a frequent visitor at the maximum security prison.

Henderson confirmed the relationship to the Daily Mail, acknowledging others may find it "weird" but declining to reveal how they met. She said their story is between herself, Watts and God.