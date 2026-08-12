John Gotti's Grandson Gets Prison Time Shaved Off Amid His Mom's Major Health Issues

John Gotti's grandson Carmine Agnello will have to spend just over a year behind bars as his mom, Victoria Gotti, desperately tries to find a kidney donor during his incarceration, TMZ has learned.

The federal Bureau of Prisons says Carmine's release date has been pushed up to September 2, 2027, which is a nearly 13-month stretch instead of his original 15-month sentence.

As we reported, Carmine pleaded guilty to a $1.1 wire fraud scheme tied to COVID-19 relief funds in 2024. Carmine surrendered Monday to the feds and was imprisoned at the Federal Correctional Institution Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey.

Even though he got some time shaved off, Carmine still faces a major hurdle in trying to supply Victoria with his kidney as her health problems mount while he's in prison.

As we told you, Carmine was initially supposed to report to prison on July 20, but the judge gave him an extension so he could donate one of his kidneys to his mom. But Victoria got an infection, and the surgery was shelved.

The judge then gave Carmine until August 10 to donate his kidney and report to prison on September 18. But that didn't work either because Victoria couldn't get medically cleared for the procedure.

On Monday, Carmine's attorney, Robert Beltrani, filed court documents asking for a third extension, but the judge turned down the request while postponing Carmine's report time to prison by 2 hours.