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Texas High School Teacher Breaks Down in Tears on Video Over Illiterate Students

Texas HS Teacher Weeps Over His Students' Illiteracy

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Classroom Crisis
Video: Texas Teacher Breaks Down in Tears Over Students Who Can’t Read and Write
Instagram/@dariuscooks

A Texas high school teacher broke down in tears on video while describing his students' lack of education after they couldn't complete a reading and writing task.

Darius Williams, a teacher at Wheatley High School in Houston, posted the video on Instagram after he completed a three-hour class with seniors who are about to go off to college next year.

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Getty

In the clip, Williams starts weeping because he says his students cannot read or write -- even when he gives them help to complete the assignments.

He said he provided the seniors with two paragraphs to read and then asked them to write just one sentence -- but claims they couldn't accomplish the easy exercise.

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Instagram/@dariuscooks

As a result, Williams was crushed emotionally ... and the video shows every moment of his pain, knowing that his students -- almost all of them young Black men and women -- are leaving high school with no real education.

Check out the video ... it's worth the watch.

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