Ex-Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault Allegedly Blackmailed By Students Over OnlyFans Account

A former science teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted six teens in Georgia was blackmailed by her own students to give them higher grades after they learned about her OnlyFans account, according to a new report.

WSB-TV in Atlanta also reported that Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old ex-teacher at Alexander High School in Douglasville, GA, was wearing a "Jesus Loves You" sweatshirt in a video that allegedly showed her having sex with one of the students.

Nichols was arrested last month and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, authorities said. She was initially charged with having sex with a student inside a school closet and a parked vehicle. Several weeks later, Nichols was hit with a bunch of other charges including one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of grooming of a minor

Now, Douglas County Sheriff's investigators have served warrants on OnlyFans, Snapchat, AT&T and students at the school, as well as Nichols herself, to gather evidence in the case.