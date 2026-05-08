Florida High School Teacher Arrested for Drug Possession in Classroom

A Florida high school teacher has been arrested after he was allegedly found carrying cocaine and fentanyl in his backpack.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office booked 44-year-old Lely High School teacher Christopher D. Toukonen into the Collier County Jail Thursday after detectives interviewed him and determined he was in possession of a "mixture" of narcotics. He is charged with felony counts of possessing the drugs and is also facing a charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Police say Toukonen was caught after school administrators were notified he might be using narcotics "while he was alone in the classroom with no students present." Admins searched his backpack and located the suspected illegal narcotics ... and swiftly contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Collier County Public Schools has canned Toukonen and told local outlet Gulf Coast News, "Any act that compromises the safety and well-being of students and staff, or the trust of our community, is taken seriously and addressed with immediate action."