Christian School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Taping Student's Mouth Shut in Florida

A teacher at a Christian school in Florida has been charged with battery after an alleged incident that sounds like something out of “Matilda.”

Cops say Michael Alvarez put green painter’s tape on a student’s mouth because he allegedly laughed while another student read scripture in class on Monday ... this according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Miami.

The report says this went down at the First United Methodist Christian School in Homestead, just south of Miami ... where the alleged victim says he was singled out for causing commotion.

According to the affidavit, the teacher brought the boy into the hallway and taped his mouth shut ... which investigators say was caught on surveillance footage.

The police report alleges the 13-year-old was then brought back into class with his mouth still taped, which the report says "caused a disruption as other students began laughing.”

It says the student called his parents, and his dad went to the police, according to CBS News Miami.