'Happy Days' Actor Anson Williams’ Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Anson Williams might have some not-so-happy days ahead … because his ex-wife says he owes her a lot of money -- and she's getting the courts involved.

TMZ has obtained the court docs Jackie Williams filed Friday, and she wants the “Happy Days” actor to pay up … claiming he owes her tens of thousands in non-payments from their divorce.

According to Jackie … Anson needs to cough up over $15K for 6 different life insurance premiums, over $2K for DGA pension funds, over $1,300 for AFTRA pension funds, over $16K for misappropriations or unauthorized uses of corporate funds, and $4K for unauthorized self-payments.

But that’s not all … she’s also asking that he reactivate their corporate AmEx and transfer over her half of the rewards benefits.

According to Jackie, the divorce judgment from 2023 clearly covered these items … but she says Anson’s dragging his feet on some obligations.

She claims she’s tried reaching out to Anson about the money he owes her multiple times this year … but she hasn't gotten anywhere and now wants help from a judge.

Jackie says she can’t afford to keep paying lawyers in this litigation … and believes her ex knows it, saying that’s why he’s ghosting her.