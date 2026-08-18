'Happy Days' Actor Anson Williams’ Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her Tens of Thousands of Dollars
'Happy Days' Anson Williams Ex-Wife Says Cough Up Divorce Payments!!!
Anson Williams might have some not-so-happy days ahead … because his ex-wife says he owes her a lot of money -- and she's getting the courts involved.
TMZ has obtained the court docs Jackie Williams filed Friday, and she wants the “Happy Days” actor to pay up … claiming he owes her tens of thousands in non-payments from their divorce.
According to Jackie … Anson needs to cough up over $15K for 6 different life insurance premiums, over $2K for DGA pension funds, over $1,300 for AFTRA pension funds, over $16K for misappropriations or unauthorized uses of corporate funds, and $4K for unauthorized self-payments.
But that’s not all … she’s also asking that he reactivate their corporate AmEx and transfer over her half of the rewards benefits.
According to Jackie, the divorce judgment from 2023 clearly covered these items … but she says Anson’s dragging his feet on some obligations.
She claims she’s tried reaching out to Anson about the money he owes her multiple times this year … but she hasn't gotten anywhere and now wants help from a judge.
Jackie says she can’t afford to keep paying lawyers in this litigation … and believes her ex knows it, saying that’s why he’s ghosting her.
She’s asking the court to order him to pay several of her legal fees on top of the other payments she's seeking. Jackie and Anson divorced back in 2020 after 30 years together.