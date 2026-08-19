See Right Through Emily Sears' Lime Green Lingerie

Australian model Emily Sears is giving the world a peek Down Under -- literally!

The 41-year-old stripped down to her undies -- or rather, a lime green floral-print lingerie set that barely covers her privates.

It's no wonder she's scored magazine features in GQ and Maxim -- and flaunted her show-stopping looks in music videos featuring Kanye West, Jamie Foxx and Erika Jayne.