Miss Grand USA Strips Mekyla Li of Title Amid Hit-and-Run Case

Miss Grand USA has yanked Mekyla Li's crown just one week into her reign ... amid some serious legal drama surrounding the beauty queen.

The pageant organization announced Wednesday that it was terminating Mekyla's reign and releasing her from the Miss Grand USA title and all associated duties ... saying the decision was made in accordance with its contractual policies.

The organization didn't specifically say what triggered Mekyla's sudden dethroning ... but she's reportedly facing two felony hit-and-run charges stemming from a November 2024 crash in Los Angeles.

Mekyla was arrested days after the crash and later pleaded not guilty.

She's also being sued over the wreck ... with a woman claiming Mekyla caused the crash, left her seriously injured, and took off in a rideshare without calling 911.

There's another potential pageant problem, too ... Mekyla reportedly was married from 2018 to 2019 -- and rules state contestants cannot be or have previously been married or pregnant.

Mekyla had only been crowned Miss Grand USA on Aug. 12 ... and was still celebrating the win on Instagram the day before the organization pulled the plug.