'The Young and the Restless' Alum Brenda Dickson Wins Restraining Order Fight

Brenda Dickson just scored a victory in court ... a judge just tossed the case tied to the alleged altercation that landed the former soap star in handcuffs.

As TMZ previously reported ... "The Young and the Restless" alum was arrested for misdemeanor battery in July after cops were called to a Hollywood property over an alleged assault. Brenda told us she was falsely arrested.

At the time, it wasn't clear who Brenda allegedly hit or what led up to the arrest ... but new court docs in a related request for a civil harassment restraining order obtained by TMZ fill in some of those blanks.

The man seeking protection was Richard Chamberlin. According to Brenda's filing, the two were living under the same roof -- with Brenda renting a room at the property.

Brenda says Richard accused her of slapping a woman he identifies as his daughter ... though Brenda repeatedly calls her his girlfriend and insists the arrest was a setup.

According to the docs, a judge found Richard failed to prove his case Monday. The judge dissolved any temporary restraining orders against Brenda and dismissed the case.

Brenda's response brought plenty more drama ... accusing Richard of drug trafficking and claiming he supplied drugs to tenants and the woman.

She also accused the woman of swiping $350 worth of makeup.

Then came the sticky notes ... Brenda claimed Richard plastered them around the house as harassment ... submitting photos of messages reading, "PLEASE MOVE OUT PSYCHO" and "PLEASE DON'T POOP ON SEAT, RUG, &/OR TOILET PAPER."

Brenda also said she wanted her own restraining order against Richard and the woman.