Busy Philipps Says She Needed Multiple Surgeries To Remove Rare Brain Tumor

Busy Philipps says she had to go under the knife twice to remove a rare brain tumor ... a shocking health crisis she's revealing for the first time.

The actress was diagnosed in February with the malignant tumor ... and had it removed just weeks before she was set to begin filming her new CBS show "Cupertino," she told PEOPLE.

Busy says she had no obvious symptoms -- such as seizures -- but she went in for a full MRI to get checked out for good measure and discovered the tumor.

And, get this ... Busy says she only went for the screening after seeing someone recommend it on Instagram.

In March, Busy had the 2.6-centimeter oligodendroglioma tumor removed from her brain in a surgery that lasted 5 hours ... and within a day, she was up and walking around the hospital.

She had a setback shortly after ... an infection at the incision. The setback landed her back in the hospital for another surgery to remove one of the titanium tacks put in her skull during the initial surgery ... but she's since completely recovered.