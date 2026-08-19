Hayden Panettiere 'Moved a Little Slower' While Filming Final Movie

Hayden Panettiere noticeably "moved a little slower for her age" on the set of her final film ... at least according to her costar.

Lori Tan Chinn told Page Six she noticed Hayden moving slowly on set in late 2025 when they were filming "Sleepwalker," claiming Hayden was "careful not to injure herself" and "moved a little slower for her age."

Still, Lori said she never heard Hayden mention any sort of pain.

Remember ... Hayden told photogs at LAX in March she was dealing with a pinched nerve ... and our sources told us she had some back pain in the months leading up to her death.

Hayden's apparent health struggles weren't the only thing weighing on her while she filmed "Sleepwalker."

Another costar, Justin Chatwin, told PEOPLE he felt the subject of the film -- domestic abuse -- weighed heavily on Hayden, who allegedly went through similar things with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

Justin said he "could tell she was struggling" and knew "she was really lonely."

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Through The Years Getty

Brian was arrested in 2019 for injuring a spouse or girlfriend -- Hayden -- but they rekindled before her death.

In fact, Hayden and Brian were together when she was found unresponsive Sunday in a Greenville, South Carolina apartment.

We broke the story ... Brian's brother, Zach Hickerson, was the one who found her unresponsive while Brian was asleep in the other room.