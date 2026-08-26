'MrChildPorn' Arrested For Allegedly Sharing Illicit Photos of Children

If this West Virginia man thought reverse psychology would throw cops off his scent, he was mistaken ... because a dude who allegedly went by the name "MrChildPorn" online was arrested for possession of child porn.

Garrett Michael Highlander -- a 20-year-old from Morgantown -- was arrested last week and charged with possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

West Virginia State Police allege Highlander used the names "MrChildPorn" and "MrToxix" online and bragged about a large cache of child porn ... and they say he allegedly used Discord to share child porn images.

Law enforcement claims Highlander generally used variations of the name "MrToxix" -- though they also claim he "used the name MrChildPorn on one or more occasions."

Highlander is also accused of attempting to use Discord's A.I. feature to search for explicit images of infants ... and "asked repeatedly if anyone was willing to trade 'cp' with him."

According to cops, Highlander allegedly said he only made the statements to troll or rage bait others ... but police say they found explicit footage of children on his devices.