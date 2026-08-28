Kenan Thompson To Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

Kenan Thompson is taking over Simon Cowell's seat on "America’s Got Talent" ... stepping in as a guest judge for Tuesday night's Quarterfinals 3 episode.

The show announced Friday the "Saturday Night Live" star will substitute for Simon Tuesday while the music mogul continues recovering from a routine back procedure.

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As we reported ... Simon is expected to miss a couple of weeks of the NBC competition show after undergoing surgery. We’re told it’s a routine procedure and not a new major health crisis.