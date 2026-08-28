Kenan Thompson To Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'
Simon Cowell's 'AGT' Substitute Kenan Thompson Takes His Seat!!!
Published
Kenan Thompson is taking over Simon Cowell's seat on "America’s Got Talent" ... stepping in as a guest judge for Tuesday night's Quarterfinals 3 episode.
The show announced Friday the "Saturday Night Live" star will substitute for Simon Tuesday while the music mogul continues recovering from a routine back procedure.
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As we reported ... Simon is expected to miss a couple of weeks of the NBC competition show after undergoing surgery. We’re told it’s a routine procedure and not a new major health crisis.
Simon has dealt with back issues since his serious electric-bike accident in 2020, which required surgery ... and Kenan filled his 'AGT' role at the time as well!