Spencer Pratt Blasts Ryan Reynolds For Views on the 1980s

Spencer Pratt says Ryan Reynolds should stick to selling phone plans ... because he doesn't know a darn thing about history -- and he's sabotaging Hollywood with his hot takes.

Here's the deal ... Ryan spoke to Variety at a premiere event for his new movie "Mayday" -- set for release Friday -- which follows an American pilot who crashes in the Soviet Union in 1987 and is aided by a former KGB agent who is obsessed with American culture.

Ryan Reynolds says ’80s nostalgia “paves over all the trauma” of the “tumultuous” decade:



“The 80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a fucking mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off… pic.twitter.com/CvNE3KLfff @Variety

Despite the fun tone of the film -- and the rosy view many people take toward 1980s culture in particular -- Ryan says it really wasn't all fun and games ... citing the serious socio-political issues of the time amid the Cold War.

Ryan says, "It’s a tumultuous period, but you look back at it now and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. Top Gun. Cocaine!’ Like, no! It was really scary.”

Apparently, Spencer's a real octo-phile ... because he floated into the conversation on his parachute pants and ripped into the movie star.

Spencer wrote, "Here I am trying to bring back American film jobs, and then these tools keep saying stupid crap like this and making every normal American hate them. Hollywood is seriously its own worst enemy. Just stick to the Cricket wireless ads, dude."

Ryan was the longtime spokesperson for Mint Mobile ... not Cricket -- though Spencer's point is still clear. If you've got nothing nice to say about the 1980s, make like a tree and leave!

The '80s are a controversial time ... people who love the era will cite Brat Pack flicks, pop music, and Ronald Reagan, while haters might mention tracksuits, hair metal, and ... well, Ronald Reagan.