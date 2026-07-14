Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Sued by Ex-Assistant Over Alleged Guard Dog Bite

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are being sued by someone claiming to be a former assistant who says a simple stop at the couple's house ended with their guard dog sinking its teeth into his leg.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a man named Cole Gill is suing the former 'Hills' stars ... claiming he was viciously attacked by the couple's Dutch Shepherd, Ego, after stopping by their Carpinteria, CA home to pick up a credit card and run errands they had assigned him.

Gill says the attack happened on November 17, 2025, when he lawfully entered the property at Spencer and Heidi's request. He claims the dog bit into his right thigh ... leaving puncture wounds and other injuries that resulted in permanent scarring and emotional trauma.

Gill says he has since undergone scar-removal treatment and counseling, while also losing income because of the incident. He claims California law holds owners responsible when their dog bites someone who's lawfully on their property.

The man is seeking damages for lost wages, medical expenses, and other losses tied to the alleged attack.

The lawsuit comes about a month after Spencer's bid to become Los Angeles mayor came to an end, with the reality TV star eliminated from the race.