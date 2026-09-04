Senator John Fetterman Allegedly Backed Out of Police Funeral Due to Length

Senator John Fetterman vocally supports the police ... but it seems he may be all talk -- because he apparently bailed on a funeral for three officers because of the service length.

The Wall Street Journal published a long-form piece on the Pennsylvania senator's Congressional record ... which included alleged messages between Fetterman and an aide.

According to WSJ ... these messages are in connection with a funeral held for three police officers killed in the line of duty near York, Pennsylvania -- Fetterman's hometown.

The aide notes the funeral will go on for about three hours -- an hour for each officer killed -- to which Fetterman apparently replied incredulously before writing, "This may be a nonstarter."

Senator Fetterman has publicly shown support for cops ... blasting the call to defund police departments as "absurd."

Worth noting, his opponent in the 2022 election -- Dr. Mehmet Oz -- was endorsed by local and state police unions across PA ... and this new revelation probably won't win the senator any support.

Also included in WSJ's reporting ... Fetterman schedules very few meetings -- and, even when he does, he's likely to cancel. Former staffers also told the Journal he's taken to ducking his head into committee meetings to be marked as "present" before leaving after a minute or so.

He's officially attended 26 of 31 committee hearings this year ... though WSJ reports transcripts show he didn't speak in 20 of them.