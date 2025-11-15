Senator John Fetterman Says He Needed 20 Stitches, Shares Photo of Banged Up Face

Senator John Fetterman's recovering after his nasty fall ... sharing a picture of his face after needing stitches to sew up his wounds.

The Pennsylvania representative posted the selfie to X Saturday morning ... saying he's back at home with his wife, Gisele, and their children after being hospitalized and getting 20 stitches.

In the pic, Fetterman's got healing cuts on his nose and one large gash above his right eyebrow ... though he's got a big smile and an iced coffee in the photo, too.

Fetterman thanks everyone for their well-wishes and his doctors for their excellent medical care ... and he promises he will be back to work in Washington, D.C. very soon.

ICYMI ... the senator was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday after he fell near his home, his team announced via social media.

Senator Fetterman's team said he was hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution." Further evaluation revealed "a ventricular fibrillation flare-up" that made him lightheaded and resulted in the fall.