Quinton Aaron Returning to Acting After Life-Threatening Health Scare

Quinton Aaron is getting back in front of the camera after his terrifying health scare ... and his comeback project is hitting pretty close to home.

Sources familiar with the deal tell TMZ ... "The Blind Side" star has landed his own vertical microdrama based on true events from his life, with much of the story centered around his relationship drama.

We're told the project is still in development, but Quinton is expected to start filming soon.

It'll run 60 episodes -- each about 2 to 3 minutes long -- on Atwist, a new vertical platform working with Kevin Hart's Hartbeat and Upscale Productions on a slate of short-form shows and films.

Quinton will act in the series in some capacity ... though we're told he's still deciding whether he wants to play the character inspired by himself.

Our sources say Quinton landed the gig through his manager, who has a connection with the production company.

More importantly, this marks Quinton's first acting role since the major health crisis that landed him in the ICU earlier this year.

As TMZ previously reported ... Quinton suffered a spinal stroke and was placed on life support before making major strides in his recovery, including getting his tracheal tube removed and regaining his ability to speak.

Play video content Video: Quinton Aaron Says He Had a Vision of Jesus Christ While in a Coma TMZ.com

He later told TMZ he was intubated and in a coma during the ordeal -- and even said he had a vision of Jesus before waking up in the hospital.