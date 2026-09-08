Ms. Rachel Battling Female Children's Content Creator Over Business Roadblock

Ms. Rachel is fighting a child content creator for allegedly being a roadblock to her business ... and they're beefing over the rights to a puppet sidekick.

TMZ obtained docs filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office showing Ms. Rachel's company, Songs For Little LLC, filed a petition to cancel a trademark owned by content creator Sherrika Myers.

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Ms. Rachel's company wants to cancel Sherrika's trademark for her series Lil Herbie, a children's character Sherrika claims to have created and that is the focus of books she wrote.

In her petition, Ms. Rachel claims she has 20 million YouTube subscribers for her show featuring her trusty sidekick Herbie, who is described as "a lovable orange puppet character."

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Ms. Rachel said she has been unable to get her own trademark for Herbie because of Sherrika's Lil Herbie trademark.

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She says Sherrika has effectively abandoned Lil Herbie by not using the trademark for a while, so Ms. Rachel's team says it should be canceled to clear the way for her Herbie trademarks.