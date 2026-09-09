National Guardsman Allegedly Pulled Gun, Threatened to 'Slap The Jackson 5 Out' Of Colleague

A National Guardsman got arrested and charged with 2 felonies after pulling a gun on a fellow Guard member and vowing to "slap the Jackson 5" out of her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit, obtained by TMZ, stated that Zion Mitchell was apprehended by police last week and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a judge issued an arrest warrant for him.

The alleged incident occurred on August 25, when Mitchell got into a heated argument with a female National Guard member while they were on break from patrol inside a van parked outside a Popeyes restaurant in D.C., according to cops.

Police say the two argued over whether their hairstyles followed Army regulations, prompting Mitchell to tell the woman that he would “slap the Jackson 5 out of [her].” The woman allegedly replied, “Shut the f*** up. Try me."

Suddenly, the woman heard a "holster click," cops say, and a third Guard member in the van allegedly stated, “Put that up. You almost shot me in the hand." It was only later the woman learned from her colleagues that Mitchell had allegedly drawn his pistol, which she believed was loaded.

During his police interview, Mitchell initially told cops he and the victim were engaged in a "playful banter" when he pulled out a magazine from his pistol, according to the affidavit.