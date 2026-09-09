Hollywood Hills Home Owned By Quentin Tarantino Breached by Trespasser

The Hollywood Hills home owned by Quentin Tarantino was breached by a trespasser ... and whoever wanted to get inside tried to do so while other people were in the home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call Wednesday for a "hot prowl" at Quentin's residence -- police lingo for a burglary in progress with people inside.

Police raced to the famed director's home ... but we're told the suspect booked it out of there before cops arrived.

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We are told the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind classics like "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill" and "Django Unchained" was not home at the time. Our sources say a trespass report was taken by the LAPD.