John Travolta Towel From 'Pulp Fiction' Up For Auction

Need to clean yourself off after a hit job? Make sure you wash off all the blood first, so you don't get it all over this towel ... because it's not just any old rag -- it's John Travolta's towel from Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood classic "Pulp Fiction!"

Propstore, in partnership with Planet Hollywood, is auctioning off the cool piece of movie history ... made famous by a scene featuring John and Samuel L. Jackson.

Movie buffs remember well ... John's Vincent Vega and Samuel's Jules Winnfield make a mess by accidentally shooting someone in the back of their car ... so Harvey Keitel's cleaner Winston Wolfe hoses the blood off the two men and tosses them the towel.

Quentin's in the scene too ... playing Jimmie Dimmick ... and the towel is Jimmie's.

The auction is currently live and there are 10 bids so, with the highest at $1,000 ... that's steep for a towel, but not rich enough to get Marsellus Wallace on your case.

The 'Pulp Fiction' prop isn't the only thing up for sale ... there's a pair of cross-eyed contact lenses worn by Brad Pitt in "12 Monkeys," a Jack Lemmon-autographed bra from "Some Like It Hot," a onesie worn by Bruce Willis in "Moonlighting," and photobooth snaps of Harrison Ford's character in "The Fugitive."