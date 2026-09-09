Zac Efron and Dylan Go Shirtless, Show Off Insane Abs On the Lake

The Efron Bros -- Zac and Dylan -- are making big, bulky waves and showing plenty of skin during a sun-soaked lake getaway.

Putting their hardcore abs and ripped bods on full display, the shredded siblings stripped down to their trunks for some fun in the water.

Dylan's latest Instagram dump is captioned, "taking it easy ☀️" ... and judging by the pics, he's doing just that!

Check out the gallery -- you'll be more than satisfied with these two lakeside snacks!

Here's Dylan looking fine and dandy, serving up some serious eye candy!

Yeah, these two are easy on the eyes, but they've got water skills to back up those hard-earned bods. Dylan was on lifeguard duty while he watched his older bro catch the wake!