Ne-Yo Fires Back at Promoter Suing For $300K Over Canceled Sri Lanka Concert

Ne-Yo’s team is firing back at the lawsuit over a canceled concert in Sri Lanka … denying a promoter’s claims that it shelled out $300K and got no show in return.

A spokesperson for Ne-Yo tells TMZ, “The claims made by Brown Boy Presents are categorically fraudulent and misleading. Brown Boy Presents isn’t owed money by NE-YO—the promoter owes NE-YO answers regarding its misconduct.”

The rep added that the promoter was contractually obligated to pay Ne-Yo in full prior to the performance and cover roundtrip travel for the musician and his team.

Ne-Yo's team claims the promoter failed to do either, despite multiple chances to fix the issues. The rep said it became clear the promoter lacked the financial resources to meet its contractual obligations … which left the singer with no choice but to withdraw from the show.

In the lawsuit, promoter Brown Boy Presents claims that it paid at least $284,460 toward a $325,000 guarantee for Ne-Yo to perform back in December in Colombo.

The promoter claims things went sideways when Ne-Yo's camp changed travel plans for his crew ... sending airfare costs through the roof.

Brown Boy says one quote for five members of Ne-Yo's party was around $57K ... before a revised travel package jumped to nearly $93K.

The company says Ne-Yo's team ultimately pulled the plug on the show and kept the money already paid ... even though Ne-Yo later publicly suggested he still wanted to perform in Sri Lanka.

And here's where it gets extra messy ... Brown Boy claims Ne-Yo's team later contacted one of its Sri Lankan ticketing partners about another show ... this time without Brown Boy involved.