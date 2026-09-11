CBS Asks Court to Dismiss Former 'Matlock' Writer’s Lawsuit Alleging Racism, Sexism

CBS is speaking out against a former "Matlock" writer's claims that the show was a hotbed of racist and sexist comments ... they claim the allegations are a "work of fiction" and want his suit dismissed.

The network filed its motion to dismiss in L.A. Superior Court ... three months after a former executive story editor on the show, John Lowe, sued CBS and claimed the show's creator Jennie Snyder Urman and writers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber "fostered a writers room environment permeated by sexually explicit and discriminatory conduct."

In CBS' filing -- which calls Lowe's claims "demonstrably inaccurate and maliciously fabricated" -- producers and witnesses submitted declarations saying that Urman never used the slur "C***teenth" during the Juneteenth conversation ... something Lowe alleged.

Producers also rejected claims that Renna made derogatory comments about Black cast members, denied that she ever called Lowe late at night while in her underwear -- as he claims -- and disputed that Lowe's body and sexuality were ever the topic of conversation.

Lowe claimed Renna made comments about Black cast member Eme Ikwuakor, allegedly saying ... "Eme can barely read" and "Eme's [big, black c***] saves him" ... and that she "graphically" described her sex life during the alleged late-night call.

In her own declaration, Urman alleged Lowe sent an email demanding $10,000 in January, about 18 months after Lowe left the show ... and the network says Lowe's HR complaints only came after his demand.

And as for why Lowe's position wasn't renewed ... CBS says his termination was due to "performance deficiencies" -- not retaliation.

A CBS Studios spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We take allegations of discrimination and harassment very seriously. Today, with the filing of our motion to strike, we took our first step toward challenging the baseless complaint filed by former Matlock writer John Lowe. As stated in the motion and following a thorough investigation, we are confident that Lowe’s accusations are demonstrably inaccurate and maliciously fabricated, and will not allow them to go unchallenged."