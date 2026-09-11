'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey Seek Shorter Sentences

Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey from Netflix's "Making a Murderer" are hoping to get shorter sentences for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, because they've applied to the governor's commutation advisory board.

According to court docs obtained by FOX11 in Wisconsin, Avery continued to maintain his innocence in his application, writing ... "I did not commit this crime. I feel bad for Teresa Halbach's family because they had to suffer such a tremendous loss. But I did not cause their loss."

Avery wrote that he has a good prison conduct record and hopes his letters of support from family and friends would be enough to sway the board. He says that if he's released, he plans to start his own autobody business.

Dassey also maintains his innocence in his application, writing ... "That day, I came home from school and stayed home all afternoon. That night Steven asked me to help him clean his garage floor and put a van seat and tires on his bonfire. I didn't see or hear anything unusual. If I had I would have told my mom and called police."

However, Dassey wondered if maybe Avery isn't as innocent as he insists. He added ... "Now that I'm older, part of me thinks it's possible that Steven might have been involved because of how he treated women."

Dassey said that if Avery had convinced him to unwittingly cover up the crime, it would "really bother" him ... and says that's not the kind of person he is.

He went on to draw a line in the sand between himself and Avery, saying ... "If I get out I want nothing to do with Steven ever again."