Emma Stone & Chris Pine Kiss on Movie Set

Emma Stone and Chris Pine were spotted kissing in Brooklyn yesterday for their upcoming rom-com ... and their epic smooch lasted a whopping 23 seconds -- yes, we counted!

The two wrapped each other in a warm embrace as part of their movie "The Catch" ... with the backdrop of their PDA being a house with an overgrown front yard.

Despite Chris being in a sling -- don't worry, it's part of the role ... the two seemed to pull off their big PDA moment for the film flawlessly.

"The Catch" is directed by Emma's husband -- and former "SNL" segment director Dave McCary ... who was also present on the set yesterday.

While not much is known about the film ... The Hollywood Reporter described the plot as "Bull Durham meets Notting Hill." We're sold!