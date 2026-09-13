'Pretty Ricky' Spectacular Smith Sued For Sexual Assault and Battery

Pretty Ricky member Spectacular Smith is being sued by an Arizona woman who claims he messaged her on Instagram to meet up before sexually assaulting her.

According to a new lawsuit obtained TMZ, a woman named Alexis Dieng filed a complaint against the rapper in August, alleging he contacted her in October of last year requesting recommendations for restaurants. Dieng claims Smith then cultivated her trust and arranged to meet her in person.

According to the suit, Smith provided Dieng with an initial meeting location but then changed the meet-up place to a residence in Maricopa County ... where she says she eventually arrived by herself around 10:30 PM the next day.

Dieng claims Smith initiated physical contact with her and then engaged in sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

She claims he placed his hands on her neck and applied pressure ... restricting her ability to breathe. Dieng also claims Smith recorded all or part of the incident without her consent.

An attorney for Dieng, Benjamin Taylor, tells TMZ ... "We plan to seek justice for our client."

Smith is best known as a founding member of R&B/Hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, which scored hits like "Grind With Me" and "Your Body" back in the day. The Miami native later pivoted into entrepreneurship, founding social media company Adwizar.