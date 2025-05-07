Spectacular Smith Tried to Get Pretty Ricky Bandmate to Rehab, but No, No, No

Play video content TMZ.com

Spectacular "Blue" Smith has a new battle on his hands, now that his wild Disney lawsuit is dropped and accounted for ... helping his Pretty Ricky bandmate Corey "Slick 'Em" Mathis overcome his drug addiction is next.

Earlier this month, Pretty Ricky celebrated its 20th anniversary as a platinum-selling group with a sold-out concert in D.C. ... Pleasure P and Baby Blue both reunited with Spec onstage, and he tells TMZ Hip Hop that's the permanent lineup for now.

Spec says he set up everything for Slick 'Em to simply walk into a $60K-per-stay rehab facility to get the treatment he needs ... only for Slick 'Em's denial phase to rear its ugly head and refuse the help.

Thanks to his successful entrepreneur classes, Spec says the group has the blueprint to give fans dynamic events and doesn't want to see the golden opportunity pass them by.

He says they're even sitting on an unreleased album and have multiple tour opportunities in the pipeline -- but they really want Slick 'Em to reenter the fold.