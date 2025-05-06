Spectacular Blue Smith Celebrates Being Off the Hook in Disney Battery Case

... But Jury Saw Through The Cash Grab!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

It took nearly 5 years, but Spectacular Blue Smith has officially put his Disney World arrest behind him ... prosecutors just dropped the case!!!

We broke the story back in December 2020 ... the Pretty Ricky rapper was charged with battery after being accused of punching an employee at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom, where he was arrested ... for the first time in his life!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The criminal battery charge was officially dropped back in November ... and now Spec is celebrating a win in the civil case over the incident.

Spectacular says he was simply bonding with his son at Disney World as COVID-19 restrictions loosened up ... when a Disney employee allegedly misinterpreted a coronavirus joke, and chaos commenced with the worker getting in Spec's face -- without a mask.

Spectacular says he tried to remove his son from the scene, but the employee blocked his path and things then physically escalated. And now it looks like the jury sided with Spec.

Even with the ordeal behind him, Spec says he's still banned from the theme park and thinks he's lost out on millions of dollars from the bad press ... but there may be a silver lining.