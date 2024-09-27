Disneyland Mom Booted From Theme Park Preparing to Sue

The mom whose arrest at Disneyland went viral says her side of the story has been twisted ... and she tells TMZ she's preparing to sue the Mouse House as soon as next week.

Here's the deal ... 26-year-old Jessenia Diaz was booted and arrested this week after she allegedly snuck her 2 daughters into the SoCal park ... by claiming they were 2 years old to get in for free, when the kids are more likely around the age of 6, authorities said -- adding it was allegedly her fourth gate-crash in 2 months.

Now, the mom is pushing back ... telling TMZ she did nothing wrong and is so sure of that, she has retained a lawyer and is preparing to sue within days.

Jessenia claims she paid for herself and her daughters to attend the park … but tells us Disneyland staff allegedly took her tickets from her, along with her phone, when she was told she was trespassing and was ejected from the park.

In the viral video of her removal ... the mom shouted "You're f***ing hurting me," as Anaheim police officers guided her out with her arms behind her back, and as her crying daughters held on to her.

JD plans to tell more of her story on TikTok “soon” … after accusing media and Disney of “twisting” the facts. She already posted a couple of short clips blasting the park.

Remember ... police told us JD was arrested for trespassing and booked ... and later released on a citation.