Disneyland Parkgoer Escorted Out in Handcuffs With Crying Kids Hanging On

Far From Happy Mother Escorted Out in Handcuffs

Disneyland Resort wasn't the happiest place on Earth for one parkgoer, who was put in handcuffs and escorted out of the Anaheim park yesterday ... as her crying children screamed and held on.

Video footage of the arrest has been making the rounds on TikTok ... showing an unidentified woman yelling obscenities while police and park personnel boot her out of Disney's California Adventure.

The suspect repeatedly shouts ... "You're f***ing hurting me," as onlookers take in the dramatic scene.

Another angle of the arrest makes the whole thing even more upsetting ... the woman's children are seen clinging to her and crying out for help.

While many online speculated the woman was kicked out for drinking too much -- DCA famously serves a wide variety of alcoholic beverages -- we learned that wasn't the case.

Anaheim Police tell TMZ ... the woman in the video allegedly tried to pass off her children as under 2 years old in order to get them in for free … but they were clearly older.

Cops say she was arrested for trespassing and booked ... and was released on a citation.

This is just the latest incident in an already turbulent year for the Southern California-based theme park.

Back in November, a man leaped to his death from a Disneyland parking structure. Then, in February, a man was forcibly removed from Disneyland after allegedly assaulting a woman and an employee.