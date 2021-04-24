Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Walks for First Time Since Being Shot

Play video content

Baby Blue's a fast learner ... just one day after saying he'd have to learn to breathe and walk again he got up out of his hospital bed to start the process and take his first steps.

TMZ's obtained this video showing the Pretty Ricky rapper on Friday with hospital staff helping him get on his 2 feet and use a walker to stroll down the hallway of the Florida hospital where he's recovering from gunshot injuries.

It's clear Baby Blue's not completely out of the woods just yet ... but this vid is a good sign for his recovery. Plus, we're told he's now breathing on his own after he initially needed a ventilator.

TMZ broke the story ... Blue was shot in the shoulder area, with the bullet piercing his lung and getting stuck in his back. That prompted him saying he'd have to "learn to breathe & walk again" ... but he also added, "God Got Me."

As we reported, Baby Blue was trying to protect his cousin earlier this week during an attempted armed robbery. He grabbed the gun from one of the suspects ... and ended up getting shot.