Melissa McCarthy Unrecognizable As JonBenét Ramsey's Mom In New Movie

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen were seen for the first time as JonBenét Ramsey's parents in a photo from the upcoming TV film about the slain beauty queen.

The actors are set to star as JonBenét's parents, Patsy and John, in Netflix’s "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey." The photo shows the actors recreating a famous interview with the couple given months after JonBenét died.

JonBenét was found dead inside her family home on December 26, 1996. The police never found who murdered the 6-year-old.