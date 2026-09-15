Melissa McCarthy Unrecognizable As JonBenét Ramsey's Mom In New Movie
Melissa McCarthy Morphs Into JonBenét Ramsey's Mom For New Flick
Published
Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen were seen for the first time as JonBenét Ramsey's parents in a photo from the upcoming TV film about the slain beauty queen.
The actors are set to star as JonBenét's parents, Patsy and John, in Netflix’s "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey." The photo shows the actors recreating a famous interview with the couple given months after JonBenét died.
JonBenét was found dead inside her family home on December 26, 1996. The police never found who murdered the 6-year-old.
Her parents fought off intense backlash over the situation for years ... with some blaming them for their daughter's death, which they adamantly denied.