Tyra Banks: Producers Scoff at Demand For Unedited Miss J Interview Footage

Tyra Banks’ fight for hours of unaired footage shot for the "America’s Next Top Model" documentary is heating up ... with the producers scoffing at the supermodel’s request, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Netflix and the documentary producers are opposing Tyra's attempt to get her hands on the unaired raw footage of her former friends Miss J and Jay Manuel that didn’t end up in the doc.

Tyra believes the footage could help prove her claim that she was defamed due to producers selectively editing the interviews.

The producers argue Tyra has no right to the raw interview footage, all internal communications about Tyra, all draft scripts, all story notes, and deposition testimony of filmmakers, editors, and others involved in producing or reviewing the documentary. Netflix also had issues with Tyra wanting their internal viewership data.