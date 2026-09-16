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Carmen Electra is Getting Back Into Music, Years After Prince Mentored Her

Carmen Electra I'm Back On The Mic!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Carmen Electra Steps Into The Booth At Fab Factory Studios
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Drop The Mic! Launch Gallery
@JoltPR

Carmen Electra is back in the booth and working on a new song ... years after the late, great Prince mentored her in music, TMZ has learned.

Carmen recently stopped by Fab Factory Studios in North Hollywood to hop on the mic for the first time in years ... and she looked and sounded amazing.

0916-Carmen-Electra-Fab-Factory-SUB
@JoltPR

The icon teamed up with Fab Factory President Shaun Fabos for the session, where she sang alongside her song "I Like It Loud" and listened to Prince's smash hit "Purple Rain."

Carmen Electra Hot Shots
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Carmen Electra Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We're told Carmen's been quietly working on a new song with producer Cory "Knotch" Marks -- her first foray back into music in a while -- and we're so here for it!

Check out our gallery to see Carmen in her element.

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